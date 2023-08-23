Transfer News: Petrovic Set For Chelsea Medical, Manchester City Submits Bid For Nunes

Petrovic Set For Chelsea Medical

According to Fabrizio Romano, Djordje Petrovic is set to undergo his Chelsea medical. The Young goalkeeper would undergo his medical tests between Thursday and Friday as he is set I complete the move to Stanford Bridge.

Reports from Fabrizio Romano states that the Medical was booked today but has been pushed to end of this week due to VISA application. Petrovic would join Chelsea on a €16m deal which was agreed on Monday.

Manchester City Submits Bid For Nunes

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City have now submitted an initial bid to Wolverhampton for top player Matheus Nunes.

Reports from Fabrizio Romano states that the bid is in excess of €50m fee with add-ons.

West Ham Close To Signing Mohammed Kudus

According to Fabrizio Romano, Premier League side West Ham are really close to completing a move for Mohammed Kudus after sending new formal bid tonight.

Reports states that the new bid for the talented player is close to a €45m package with sell-on clause.

