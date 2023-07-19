Transfer News: Partey set to stay at Arsenal, Man Utd focus on signing new striker

Partey set to stay at Arsenal

Arsenal are not overly keen on the idea of selling Thomas Partey. The Ghana international has been linked with a move away yet the Mail say Mikel Arteta would prefer to keep him in north London. Instead, Arsenal will focus on selling the likes of Nicolas Pepe and Albert Sambi Lokonga to raise funds for a new transfer push.

Man Utd focus on signing new striker

Following the agreement to sign Andre Onana, Manchester United’s focus is expected to return to recruiting a number 9, according to Sky Sports. One of the primary targets remains Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund.

While United are getting encouragement from the player of his desire to join – personal terms are not expected to be an issue – there is still a gap in what United are prepared to pay and what Atalanta want.

United are comfortable with their valuation and will not overpay. Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani is also a strong option. A potential deal for a striker could take time, however, and we are told nothing is imminent.

Telles to follow Ronaldo out of Man Utd to Al-Nassr

Manchester United are close to reaching an agreement to sell Alex Telles to Al-Nassr, according to Press Association. The 30-year-old moved to Old Trafford from Porto in October 2020 but has been unable to usurp first-choice left-back Luke Shaw.

Tyrell Malacia’s arrival saw Telles fall further down the pecking order and led him to spend the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Sevilla, where he won the Europa League.

United had always been keen to sell the Brazil international upon his return and a move to Saudi Arabia is now on the cards. It is understood talks with Al Nassr – home of former United star Cristiano Ronaldo – are progressing as a deal for around four million euros (£3.4m) edges closer.

SportingAbimbola (

)