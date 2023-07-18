Transfer News: Onana To Arrive At Man United Today; Victor Osimhen holds Napoli talks

Onana To Arrive At Man United Today

André Onana left the Inter training ground a few moments ago where he said his goodbyes.

Manchester United expect him to travel to the UK tonight to complete the formalities of his move.

Victor Osimhen holds Napoli talks

Victor Osimhen returned to Napoli’s training ground for the first time this pre-season today. On the agenda was talks with the club president Aurelio Di Laurentiis over a new contract, with two years left to run on his deal amid plenty of transfer interest. The meeting lasted 90 minutes according to reporters in Italy with Osimhen’s agent Roberto Calenda departing without making any statements to the media. We eagerly await what gossip will result from the talks!

Al-Ahli In Talks To Sign Saint-Maximin

Al-Ahli is currently in talks with Newcastle for Allan Saint-Maximin.

A verbal offer of €25m is on the table, with a salary of around €12m-€15m per year.

The Frenchman is also targeted by Napoli in case Hirving Lozano leaves.

Chelsea could sign Maguire after Fofana’s injury

The injury to Wesley Fofana could force Chelsea into the transfer market to sign a centre-back, according to reports. The news that Fofana has undergone surgery, having ruptured his ACL, has prompted the transfer links, with journalist Fabrizio Romano claiming Chelsea will explore the centre back market in the coming weeks and months. Meanwhile, 90min claim Manchester United’s Harry Maguire is on the radar of the Stamford Bridge club as a potential replacement for Fofana.

Macrrio (

)