Transfer News: Onana Completes Man United Medical, Chelsea Set To Make Offer For Wahi

Onana Completes Man United Medical

According to Fabrizio Romano, Onana has completed his Manchester United medical taste as he is closing in on a move to Old Trafford. The player is set to sign the contract after which an Official announcement is expected.

Chelsea Set To Make Offer For Wahi

According to reports, Premier League side Chelsea are set to make an offer to French club Montpellier for the potential signing of Elye Wahi. Reports states that the Blues intend to sign him and then loan him to Strasbourg if they are successful in their pursuit.

According to reports, the talented 20-year old is expected to cost around a fee of €30m.

(Source: @SJohnsonSport)

Liverpool Reach Agreement With Al Ettifaq For Henderson

According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool and Al Ettifaq just reached an agreement in principle on fee for England international Jordan Henderson.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Henderson already agreed a three year deal with the Saudi side.

