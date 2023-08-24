NEWS

Transfer News: Nottingham completes Montiel deal, Barcelona are not ready to receive offers for Abde

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 42 mins ago
0 321 1 minute read

Nottingham completes Montiel deal.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Nottingham have completed the deal for Montiel with Spanish Club, Sevilla. The player joined on a loan deal with a buy option clause of €11m. Montiel will wear jersey number 29 at the club.

Barcelona are not ready to receive offers for Abde.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Barcelona are not ready to receive offers for Abde. Xavi loves the Moroccan winger and want to keep him in the first team. More than four clubs asked for conditions to sign Abde but Barcelona rejected them all.

Aymeric Laporte Signs as new Al Nassr player.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Spanish Centre back, Aymeric Laporte have signed as Al Nassr player today after his medicals were completed. The defender signed a three year contract with the Saudi Arabian side to keep him there until 2026. Laporte move to Al Nassr from Manchester City worth about €30m.

Sportsmannie (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 42 mins ago
0 321 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Reactions as FCT Minister Wike Assumes Office in a Multi-Million-Naira SUV Branded The FCT-01

8 mins ago

Todays Headlines:Wike’s Appointment Offers Hope For Nigerians–Adams;Truckers Lament Business Decline

20 mins ago

How God Delivered A Pastor Who Said That He Is Not Attracted To Women But Men – Pastor Paul Enenche

20 mins ago

The Reason I Will Go For N1 Trillion If God Asked Me To Choose Between Wisdom And N1 Trillion-Oluoma

31 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button