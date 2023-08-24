Transfer News: Nottingham completes Montiel deal, Barcelona are not ready to receive offers for Abde

Nottingham completes Montiel deal.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Nottingham have completed the deal for Montiel with Spanish Club, Sevilla. The player joined on a loan deal with a buy option clause of €11m. Montiel will wear jersey number 29 at the club.

Barcelona are not ready to receive offers for Abde.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Barcelona are not ready to receive offers for Abde. Xavi loves the Moroccan winger and want to keep him in the first team. More than four clubs asked for conditions to sign Abde but Barcelona rejected them all.

Aymeric Laporte Signs as new Al Nassr player.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Spanish Centre back, Aymeric Laporte have signed as Al Nassr player today after his medicals were completed. The defender signed a three year contract with the Saudi Arabian side to keep him there until 2026. Laporte move to Al Nassr from Manchester City worth about €30m.

