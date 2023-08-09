Transfer News: Napoli pushing to sign Gabri Veiga, Man City send first bid to sign Lucas Paqueta.

Napoli pushing to sign Gabri Veiga.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Italian Club, Napoli are pushing to sign Gabri Veiga from Celta Vigo. They made a proposal of €30m to Celta Vigo for the young talented midfielder. Gabri Veiga is wanted by several other clubs too and the deal would not be easy.

Man City send first bid to sign Lucas Paqueta.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Man City have sent their first bid to sign Lucas Paqueta. The proposal made by Man City is about 70m but West Ham will want more if the deal will pull through. The deal will not be easy because the player still has about four years left in his current contract.

Ajax submit bid to sign Josip Sutalo.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Ajax have submitted a bid of €20m plus add-ons to sign Croatian Center back, Josip Sutalo. Ajax are pushing to get the deal done and are confident to sign the defender. Ajax will move on to another target if Dinamo Zagreb does not respond in two days.

Sportsmannie (

)