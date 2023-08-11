NEWS

Transfer news: Moises Caicedo is set to join Liverpool

Moises Caicedo is set to join Liverpool on Friday after late night bid.

Liverpool submitted official bid for £110m package fee overnight and the agreement is now imminent.

Brighton are set to accept the bid and seal the agreement as they wanted to sell to the highest bidder.

Chelsea did not match the proposal at this stage, if nothing changes, Caicedo will join Liverpool today.

Agreement on personal terms now also being sealed with deal expected to be completed on Friday.

Sad news for Chelsea and their supporters as their main target is set to join Liverpool after deal agreed with Brighton. They can now focus on other alternatives as many more players are still in the transfer market. This will be an incredible signing for Liverpool as they have now increased their squad depth and the midfield is looking comfortable for them entering into the new season.

Share your thoughts in the comment section if you think this is a good signing for Liverpool.

