Transfer News: Mbappe Up For Sale, Arsenal To Sell 6 Players To Fund Mohammed Kudus Deal

Mbappe up for sale.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Paris Saint-Germain is considering selling Kylian Mbappe after excluding him from their pre-season tour of Japan. Mbappe’s letter to the French club’s hierarchy indicates he won’t trigger his one-year contract extension, leaving them unconvinced. PSG believes Mbappe has an agreement to join Real Madrid in a year, and Romano believes he will run down his contract.

Arsenal to sell six players to fund Mohammed Kudus deal

Arsenal has placed six players on the transfer list to finance a move for Mohammed Kudus, an attacking midfielder at Ajax. Kudus has proven his versatility at the club, playing as a central midfielder, out wide, or central striker. Ajax values him at £40 million.The Daily Mail suggests he could be on his way out this summer. The transfer list includes Cedric, Lokonga, Pepe, Kieran Tierney, and Rob Holding. If Kudus is not raised, Dinamo Zagreb’s Martin Baturina could be a cheaper and younger alternative.

Man City to move for Nicolo Barella if Bernardo Silva leaves

Manchester City are reportedly targeting Nicolo Barella if Bernardo Silva leaves the club this summer. TuttoMercatoWeb claims Barella is admired by Manchester City and could follow Andre Onana out of San Siro. Guardiola is impressed by Barella’s characteristics and would like to bring him to the club if City enters the market for a midfielder. Barella has won the Scudetto and two Coppa Italia crowns with Inter and played a pivotal role in Italy’s Euro 2020 success. Inter could ask for a fee similar to Arsenal’s Declan Rice, while City is already in negotiations for Josko Gvardiol.

