Transfer News: Mbappe to stay at PSG but won’t renew, AS Monaco set to sign Balogun for €40m

Mbappe to stay at PSG but won’t renew

Kylian Mbappe will stay at Paris Saint-Germain this summer without renewing his contract, reports Spanish outlet AS. The Parisians have reportedly been surprised that Real Madrid have not made a move for the France captain, who has one year left to run on his deal.

Mbappe could finally join Real next summer for free if he refuses to prolong his stay at PSG over this season.

AS Monaco set to sign Balogun for €40m

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, AS Monaco are set to sign striker Florian Balogun after reaching an agreement with Arsenal over a potential €40m deal. The 22-year-old has been heavily linked with an exit from the Emirates Stadium this summer with clubs from across Europe targeting him. However, negotiations have proven tough with the Gunners demanding over €40m for their star.

Yet despite that, AS Monaco were considered the front-runners and Romano has revealed that the French giants have finally got their man. Reports have indicated that the American is set to sign a five-year deal with the club and Romano has reported that Arsenal do have a sell-on clause in place.

Dean Henderson given permission to undergo a medical at Crystal Palace

According to the Telegraph, Manchester United have given Dean Henderson permission to undergo a medical at Crystal Palace ahead of a potential move. The 26-year-old has been linked with an exit this summer after his struggles for game-time over the last few seasons. However, while Nottingham Forest were linked with a move, the Eagles are now the front-runners.

So much so, that the English international is set for a medical soon although the Telegraph has reported that personal terms are yet to be agreed upon. However, reports have indicated that Crystal Palace are confident of reaching an agreement with United and Henderson. That is especially given the fact that the Red Devils have already lined up a replacement in Altay Bayindir.

Real Madrid struggling to find suitors for Reinier Jesus

According to AS, Real Madrid are yet to receive an offer for Reinier Jesus with the club struggling to offload the Brazilian this summer. The 21-year-old signed for the Los Blancos in 2020 but has failed to live to make an impact either at the club or out on loan. That combined with ample cover within the squad has seen reports indicate that the attacker is surplus to requirements at the Santiago Bernabeu.

AS has reported that after a potential loan move to Girona collapsed, interest in Jesus has dropped and the club are now struggling to offload him. The report has also indicated that Real Madrid are actively searching for suitors with the 21-year-old currently training with the Castilla players.

