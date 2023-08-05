Transfer News: Mbappe Rejects PSG Offer For Extension, Brighton Agree Deal For Kudus

Kylian Mbappé Rejects PSG’s Offer for Contract Extension

Paris Saint-Germain’s star forward, Kylian Mbappé, has turned down the club’s new deal with an exit clause. Despite PSG’s efforts to secure his future with a guaranteed sale clause, Mbappé remains adamant about leaving the club. Speculations point towards his interest in a potential move to Real Madrid in the summer of 2024 on a free transfer.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Brighton and Ajax Agree on Mohammed Kudus Transfer

Brighton and Ajax have reached an advanced agreement for the transfer of talented Ghanaian midfielder, Mohammed Kudus. The deal, which has been in the works since July, is valued at approximately €40 million. The completion now depends on the player’s consent, as personal terms are yet to be finalized.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Philippe Coutinho’s Potential Departure from Aston Villa

Aston Villa’s Brazilian playmaker, Philippe Coutinho, might be on the move as interest from a Qatari club surfaces. While Coutinho has reportedly received offers from Saudi clubs earlier this summer, he could leave Aston Villa if a promising proposal comes his way. The situation remains fluid as negotiations are yet to begin in earnest.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

West Ham’s Bid for Édson Álvarez

West Ham United has made an official bid of around £30 million for Mexican midfielder Édson Álvarez. Personal terms have been agreed upon, but negotiations with Ajax are ongoing. Álvarez appears eager to take the next step in his career, as he prepares to undergo a medical examination in anticipation of a possible transfer.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Nottingham Forest Nearing Deal for Matt Turner from Arsenal

Nottingham Forest is closing in on a deal to sign goalkeeper Matt Turner from Arsenal. A verbal agreement is already in place, and personal terms have been agreed upon. Both clubs are working to finalize the remaining details before officially sealing the deal. Meanwhile, Arsenal is making progress in their pursuit of David Raya as Turner’s potential replacement.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

