Transfer News: Marseille remain in talks with Chelsea for Aubameyang, Evans joins Man Utd

Marseille remain in talks with Chelsea for Aubameyang

Marseille remain in talks with Chelsea over a deal for striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Sky Sports has been told Marseille are offering Aubameyang a three-year contract. The move for Aubameyang is being driven primarily by Marseille manager Marcelino, who is a long term admirer of the player. Personal terms are not expected to be a problem.

Evans joins Man Utd

Jonny Evans has signed a short-term deal to enable him to take part in Manchester United’s upcoming pre-season games in Edinburgh and San Diego. The defender has been training with the U21s following his departure from Leicester City at the end of last season.

Evans has also taken part in a number of first-team sessions and ‘impressed Erik ten Hag and the coaching staff’, according to a club statement. Evans mde 198 appearances for Man Utd before leaving in 2015, counting the Champions League, Premier League and League Cup among his honours.

Saint-Maximin has not travelled for Newcastle friendly amid Saudi links

Allan Saint-Maximin has not travelled to Glasgow for Tuesday’s friendly against Rangers. The Newcastle winger is attracting interest from Saudi Arabia Pro League and contact has been made with Newcastle.

Newcastle value the 26-year-old around £40m. A potential Newcastle exit of the Frenchman will accelerate up Newcastle’s move for Leicester’s Harvey Barnes. Barnes is available for £40m.

Swansea agree compensation for Latibeaudiere

Swansea have reached an agreement with Coventry over compensation for Joel Latibeaudiere. The 23-year-old defender left the club following the expiry of his contract at the end of June and has moved to the Midlands joined the Sky Blues.

However, due to the player being under the age of 24 and having rejected the offer of a new contract, Swansea City were entitled to compensation – which has now been settled between the two clubs.

