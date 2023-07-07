Transfer News: Mane To Reject Saudi Arabia Move, Mbappé Angry With PSG As Madrid Transfer Looms.

Here are some of the latest transfer news making the rounds in Europe at the moment…

Mane To Reject Saudi Arabia Move.

Sadio Mané has no intention of moving to Saudi Arabia. The photo circulating recently in the Saudi embassy has nothing to do with a potential transfer, he was there for a visa as he was planning a trip to Mecca. Mané’s intention is to stay.

Mbappé Angry With PSG As Madrid Transfer Looms.

Kylian Mbappé was angered by Nasser Al-Khelaifi’s comments saying that he promised not to leave PSG for free. The player does not remember making that promise. As Mbappe’s Real Madrid transfer looms, it seems the relationship between the club and the player is deteriorating.

Willian Close To Staying At Fulham.

Willian is finally on the verge of STAYING at Fulham, after they increased their contract offer to £100,000-a-week.

