Transfer News: Manchester United Sign Rangers Star Emma Watson, Arsenal Want To Sign Victor Nelsson

Man United sign Watson

Manchester United have completed the signing of former Rangers midfielder Emma Watson on a free transfer. Watson joins Manchester United after leaving former club Rangers at the end of last season. The player had long been linked with a move to the Leigh Sports Village therefore this afternoon’s news comes as no surprise.

SOURCE: Manchester World

Arsenal want to sign Victor Nelsson

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal now reportedly want to sign Victor Nelsson, who has been linked with Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur. According to Rudy Galetti, Arsenal want to sign Tottenham Hotspur target Victor Nelsson from Galatasaray in the summer transfer window. The Italian journalist has reported on Twitter that Arsenal are looking to sign a new defender following the injury to Jurrien Timber.

SOURCE: Rudy Galetti

Arsenal agree £40million fee with Monaco for Chelsea target Folarin Balogun

Arsenal are set to land the most sizable fee of Edu’s reign as the club’s sporting director with Monaco prepared to pay £40million to sign Folarin Balogun. The Ligue 1 side have agreed a fee with the Gunners to sign the USA international who thrived in France last season while on loan with Reims. Balogun returned to his parent club earlier this summer, hoping to force his way into Mikel Arteta’s first team plans. But, with the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, as well as summer signing Kai Havertz ahead of him in the pecking order, Balogun’s hopes of regular first team football were remote.

SOURCE: Metro.co.uk

Draxler snubs Palace

According to Sky Germany, Julian Draxler has rejected the chance to join Crystal Palace.

Draxler has one year left on his current contract at PSG and spent last season on loan at Benfica. The report states that Palace did enquire about signing the 29-year-old, but the player ‘won’t join’.

Khalid311 (

)