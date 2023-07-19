Transfer News: Manchester United Announce Official Deal, Pochettino’s Update On Colwill

Manchester United Announce Official Deal

According to report from Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United have announced an official deal as top striker Marcus Rashford has signed a new deal which would be valid until June 2028. In a statement by the talented Attacker, he said:

“I joined Manchester United as 7-year-old with a dream. That same passion, pride, and determination to succeed still drives me every time I have the honour of wearing the shirt. I will give my best”.

Pochettino’s Update On Colwill

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea manager Pochettino has dropped an update on Colwill. In a statement by the Chelsea manager, he said: “With Levi Colwill, we were talking. We had nice chat but it’s private what we talked but it is important that they know what we think”.

“The competition is going to be tough but they can earn the chance to be in the starting XI. They understood and all is clear”.

Bayern Signs Kim Min-jae

According to Fabrizio Romano, Kim Min-jae has signed a deal with Bayern Munich as he penned a 5 year deal with Bundesliga side.

