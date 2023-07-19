Transfer News: Man Utd told to pay £60m for Hojlund, Bayern up asking price for Mane

Man Utd told to pay £60m for Hojlund

Atalanta are holding out for £60m for Rasmus Hojlund, according to Calciomercato. United had apparently mooted a figure of around £35m, but the Italian club wants almost double. Hojlund arrived at Atalanta for just under £15m last summer and are poised to receive a sizeable profit.

Manchester United are not the sole runners in this race with Juventus, Inter and Napoli are tracking the situation, the report claims.

Bayern up asking price for Mane

Bayern Munich have upped their asking price for Sadio Mane because of interest from cash-rich Saudi clubs, according to Sky Sports in Germany. The Bundesliga champions initially quoted around £17m for the former Liverpool forward but are now asking for nearer £27m plus bonus payments.

Representatives from Al-Nassr, who remain under a transfer embargo, and Al-Ahli have already met with the 31-year-old’s representatives.

Mane is training as normal with Bayern and wants to go with the squad on their Asian tour, which includes games against Man City and Liverpool.

Beale hopeful of adding to Rangers squad

Michael Beale hopes he is closing in on another two additions to his Rangers squad. The Gers boss, who has signed seven new faces this summer, was speaking after the Light Blues went down 2-1 to Newcastle in Allan McGregor’s testimonial at Ibrox.

Beale was asked about Feyenoord’s Brazilian attacker Danilo and Ecuadorian midfielder Jose Cifuentes from Los Angeles FC after the game.

He said: “Danilo is a player that we like, I think a lot of people like. He’s not the only forward we are talking to, but he’s the one that’s out there. Cifuentes is again a player we like and we hope that’s one that can be moved on.

“I think we need to bring in one more midfielder. He’s powerful, he works the corridor, he can play deep or he can play as an eight.”

Asked if he hoped players would be in before their first league game against Kilmarnock on August 5, Beale said: “Yes, definitely.

“You can see we did a lot of our work early. The boys have only been back two weeks and tonight was our first game in front of the public. I won’t put a number on how many will come in, the market is moving quite quickly.

“We have real set targets and we’ve managed to get some done. I am really pleased with the work we have done. We will see some outs in the coming days as well. We are ahead of schedule.”

SportingAbimbola (

)