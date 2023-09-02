Transfer News: Man Utd sign three players on transfer deadline day; Ekitike to stay at PSG
Man Utd signs three players on deadline day
Manchester United signed three players on transfer deadline day. Amrabat joins on loan with an option to buy, Bayindir signs a permanent contract with the Red Devils while Reguilon joined the club on a season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur.
Ekitike to stay at PSG
Hugo Ekitike will stay at PSG this season despite interest from West Ham United and Crystal Palace. Both English clubs offered loans, but the Serie A side favoured a sale
Source: @FabriceHawkins
Source: @ManUtd
Mason Greenwood joins Getafe
Getafe have agreed a deal to sign Mason Greenwood. Manchester United and player gave final green light for the transfer. The deal with Lazio collapsed and Greenwood officially joins Getafe.
Source: @FabrizioRomano
Holding joins Crystal Palace
Rob Holding has joined Crystal Palace from Arsenal on a permanent move. The Eagles will pay £1m + £2.5m in add-ons. The 27-year-old centre-back signed a three-year contract with Roy Hodgson’s team, bringing an end to seven-year career at Emirates Stadium
Source: @David_Ornstein
