Transfer News: Man Utd sign three players on transfer deadline day; Ekitike to stay at PSG

Man Utd signs three players on deadline day

Manchester United signed three players on transfer deadline day. Amrabat joins on loan with an option to buy, Bayindir signs a permanent contract with the Red Devils while Reguilon joined the club on a season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

Ekitike to stay at PSG

Hugo Ekitike will stay at PSG this season despite interest from West Ham United and Crystal Palace. Both English clubs offered loans, but the Serie A side favoured a sale

Mason Greenwood joins Getafe

Getafe have agreed a deal to sign Mason Greenwood. Manchester United and player gave final green light for the transfer. The deal with Lazio collapsed and Greenwood officially joins Getafe.

Holding joins Crystal Palace

Rob Holding has joined Crystal Palace from Arsenal on a permanent move. The Eagles will pay £1m + £2.5m in add-ons. The 27-year-old centre-back signed a three-year contract with Roy Hodgson’s team, bringing an end to seven-year career at Emirates Stadium

