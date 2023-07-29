Transfer News: Man Utd plan £30m Amrabat move; Arsenal reject Inter’s offer for Balogun

Man United plan £30m Amrabat move

According to The Guardian, Manchester United are planning a £30m move for Fiorentina star, Sofyan Amrabat, but may need to sell players to enable the transfer

Erik ten Hag’s priority in the market is a striker, with the Red Devils closing in on signing Atlanta’s Rasmus Højlund. Manchester United value the 20-year-old at £60m and do not have to sell to complete the transfer but would need to do so if the manager wished to add Amrabat or another No 6.

Arsenal reject Inter’s offer for Balogun

Arsenal have reportedly rejected Inter Milan’s opening offer for Folarin Balogun. According to reports, The Serie A side made their first attempt to sign the striker with an offer of £25m up front with a further £5m in bonuses, but it was deemed unsatisfactory by the Gunners who have demanded that they up their bid. The Italian giants are eyeing Balogun as a potential replacement for Romelu Lukaku.

DONE DEALS;

Stoke have signed striker Wesley from Aston Villa for an undisclosed fee on a one-year contract.

Brentford have signed forward Ethan Laidlaw from Hibernian for an undisclosed fee.

Rotherham have signed winger Fred Onyedinma from Luton on a season-long loan.

Alaves have signed Real Madrid centre-back Rafa Marin on a season-long loan

Rayo Vallecano have signed centre-back Florian Lejeune permanently from Alaves for €2.5m.

