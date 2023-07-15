Transfer News: Man Utd open talks to sign Frenkie De Jong, Walker Reaches Agreement With Bayern Munich

Man Utd open talks to sign Frenkie De Jong

Manchester United signed Mason Mount from Chelsea to bolster their midfield but aren’t done in the transfer market if reports are to be believed. Gabriel Sans of Mundo Deportivo says the Red Devils are still interested in Frenkie De Jong, but it remains to be seen if Xavi would grant him a move away from the Camp Nou. The Spanish outlet claims Man Utd have made contact to discuss a possible deal for De Jong as Erik ten Hag is ‘obsessed’ with signing the midfielder.

Walker Reach Agreement With Bayern Munich

Kyle Walker and Bayern Munich have reached a verbal agreement on personal terms on a contract until June 2025 + 1 year option.

Now Bayern must agree a fee with Man City. They hope to seal a deal for around €15m + add ons.

Inter Milan Annoyed By Lukaku’s Actions.

Inter Milan are annoyed by the behavior of Romelu Lukaku. He has not responded to the hierarchy and his teammates.

The Italian club have also learned that he is in talks with Juventus, who made an offer of €37.5M + €2.5M but it’s conditional on the sale of Dusan Vlahović.

