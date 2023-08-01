Transfer News: Man Utd monitoring Jean-Clair Todibo, Barca could sign Joao Felix if Dembele leaves

Man Utd monitoring Jean-Clair Todibo

Manchester United are said to be monitoring the situation around OGC Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo. Fabrizio Romano mentioned United’s interest in an interview with The United Stand: “I think Todibo remains one of the players they appreciate.” “People remember that we mentioned the French Market when my United were looking for a new centre back and he was one of them. “They’ve always been regularly following uh Todibo, who did very well with Nice, he’s one of the players they are tracking, and they had some contacts. “It was the end of May-beginning of June.”

Barca could sign Joao Felix if Dembele leaves

Joao Felix has made little secret of his love for Barcelona as he looks to leave Atletico Madrid. The Portugal forward has been left in limbo after Chelsea opted not to sign him on a permanent basis despite some promising flashes during his time at Stamford Bridge. Banished from the first-team under Diego Simeone, the 23-year-old has publicly stated his love for the Camp Nou giants. Now, he could get his wish to join them. According to Spanish publication Sport, they could move for Felix if Ousmane Dembele joins Paris Saint-Germain.

Chelsea agree six-year deal with Colwill

Chelsea have agreed a new six-year contract in principle with academy graduate Levi Colwill. The 20-year-old defender made a major impression on loan at Brighton last year, with the Seagulls even launching a bid to sign him on a permanent deal earlier this summer. But The Athletic are now reporting that Colwill will put an end to speculation over his future by putting pen-to-paper on a new deal.

