Transfer News: Man Utd begin talks to sign Marcos Alonso, PSG make £68.6m Offer For Utd Target Muani

Manchester United begin talks to sign Marcos Alonso

Manchester United are reportedly contemplating a move for Barcelona star Marcos Alonso to provide an emergency option at left back following Luke Shaw’s injury. According to Sky Sports Germany’s Christian Falk, Manchester United have asked Barcelona about the possibility of signing Marcos Alonso, as they hope to bring in a new left-back before next week’s transfer deadline after losing Luke Shaw to injury.

SOURCE: Christian Falk

PSG make £68.6m offer for Man Utd target Kolo Muani

PSG have reportedly made an offer for former Man Utd target Randal Kolo Muani. According to Sky in Germany, a £68.6m proposal has been submitted to Eintracht Frankfurt. Premier League Man Utd were linked with Kolo Muani before they turned their attention to Rasmus Hojlund earlier this summer.

SOURCE: Sky Germany

Kieran Tierney joins Real Sociedad

Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney has joined La Liga side Real Sociedad on a season-long loan. The 26-year-old Scotland international joined the Gunners for £25m from Celtic in 2019. Tierney has gone on to feature 124 times for the club, scoring five goals. However, he only started six Premier League games last season as Arsenal finished runners-up to Manchester City and was not thought to be in manager Mikel Arteta’s plans.

SOURCE: BBC

Bayern find Pavard replacement

Bayern Munich have reportedly identified AC Milan star Pierre Kalulu as a replacement for Benjamin Pavard.

The Frenchman is set to leave the Allianz Arena before the end of the transfer window with a switch to Inter Milan anticipated. Thomas Tuchel has already said the German giants must find a replacement first.

