Transfer News: Man Utd agree personal terms with Hojlund, Victor Osimhen holds Napoli talks

Man Utd agree personal terms with Hojlund

According to The Athletic, Manchester United have agreed preliminary personal terms with Rasmus Hojlund and have spoken to Atalanta over a deal, although there is a gap in their valuations of the striker.

A front-man is United’s key focus after boosting their midfield with Mason Mount and the impending arrival of goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Hojlund is the priority target but other options are under consideration — including Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani, with whom United are holding parallel discussions.

Victor Osimhen holds Napoli talks

Victor Osimhen returned to Napoli’s training ground to start the new season preparation. On the agenda was talks with the club president Aurelio Di Laurentiis over a new contract, with two years left to run on his deal amid plenty of transfer interest.

The meeting lasted 90 minutes according to reporters in Italy with Osimhen’s agent Roberto Calenda departing without making any statements to the media.

Celtic interested in Egypt international Reda

Celtic are one of a number of clubs in Europe interested in Egyptian international Mohamed Reda. It’s understood initial contact has been made and the Hoops are weighing up making an offer for the Future FC midfielder.

Reda, 22, is predominantly a central midfielder, but can also play further forward in attack.

Celtic are also keen on Gremio forward Ferreira. The 25-year-old has 18 months left on his contract at the Brazilian Serie A club and can play on either wing.

Howe confirms Saint-Maximin discussing Newcastle exit

Eddie Howe confirmed Allan Saint-Maximin is “in discussion regarding a move to another club” following Newcastle United’s 2-1 win over Rangers at Ibrox. The forward was missing from the squad which travelled to Glasgow amid speculation he could leave the club this summer.

There as speculation that the 26-year-old Frenchman, who joined the Magpies in a £16million move from Nice in August 2019, is a target for a Saudi Pro League club with some reports naming Al-Ahli as potential buyers.

Manager Howe said: “Allan is in discussions regarding a move to another club. Nothing is confirmed, nothing is done at these stages but that’s why he wasn’t here today. With financial fair play you sort of have to trade otherwise, for us this summer we would be stuck in a position where we couldn’t recruit players the other way. That’s how financial fair play works.

“Maxi is a top player. We definitely don’t want to lose him, we want to strengthen the group but sometimes these things happen and we have to accept that. It is early to speak of Maxi in the past tense at Newcastle, certainly our respect and love for him is the same as the supporters. They love him and we love him and certainly if he does go it will be a difficult moment for all of us.

“There is no immediate plans for him to join us tomorrow, but we will wait and see. He could end up with us again and if that is the case, we would love to have him back.”

