Transfer News: Man Utd agree on €55m fee for Onana; Arsenal still keen on Lavia

Man Utd agree on €55m fee for Onana

According The Athletic, Manchester United have agreed a £43.9m (51m euros) fee with £3.4m (4m euros) in add-ons with Inter Milan for Andre Onana. We shouldn’t expect an official announcement today, however, as the club work through the finer details. Where Onana’s medical takes place is also still to be decided.

United are off on their pre-season tour of the United States this week, with the squad flying out from Scotland on Wednesday after facing Lyon in Edinburgh.

Arsenal continue to hold an interest in Romeo La, according to the Mirror. Liverpool are still leading the chase for the Southampton midfielder with Jordan Henderson and Fabinho likely leaving. But the Gunners have been in contact over a move for the 19-year-old, who is valued at £50million, all summer despite spending big on Declan Rice. La is expected to leave St Mary’s this summer following the club’s relegation to the Championship.

Man Utd and Chelsea both made surprise Willian approach

Chelsea and Manchester United both inquired about signing Willian before the Brazilian penned a new Fulham deal, according to ESPN Brasil. However, negotiations with both clubs did not progress significantly, as they considered him a secondary target.

Morgan Whittaker: Swansea striker makes permanent £1m-plus Plymouth Argyle move

Swansea City striker Morgan Whittaker has joined Plymouth Argyle in a deal worth around £1m plus add-ons. The move is a record transfer for Plymouth who are in the Championship for the first time in 13 years. Whittaker, 22, had a successful loan spell at the Pilgrims in the first half of last season before they went on to win promotion. The ex-England youth cap has now made a permanent move after Swansea opted to cash in on Argyle’s interest.

