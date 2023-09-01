Transfer News: Man Utd agree deal for Amrabat, Arsenal star Lokonga in talks with Luton

Man Utd agree deal for Amrabat

Manchester United have agreed a deal with Fiorentina for midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, according to Sky Sports.

The deal is for a loan with a fee of £8.5m (€10m) and an option to buy worth £21.4m (€25m) which breaks down as an intial payment of £17.1m (€20m) plus £4.2m (€5m) in performance-related add-ons.

Arsenal star, Lokonga in talks with Luton

Negotiations are ongoing between Arsenal and Luton Town over a loan move for Belgian midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga, according to The Athletic. Lokonga spent the latter half of last season on loan at Crystal Palace and hasn’t made into any of Arsenal’s match day squads this year.

Davis having medical at Udinese

Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis is currently undergoing a medical at Serie A side Udinese, according to The Athletic. Udinese will pay Villa £2million plus add-ons for the services of the Englishman.

Davis scored six goals for Villa in 86 appearances and spent last season on loan at Watford, where he scored seven times.

Celtic reject Torino bid for Vata

Celtic have rejected a £550k bid from Torino for forward Rocco Vata. The Hoops do not consider the 18-year-old for sale in this window. He has one year left on his contract.

It’s understood the club hopes to convince Vata to sign a new deal, but he would like to explore his options elsewhere. Lazio, Verona and Torino are all keen to open pre-contract talks in January.

Peterborough reject Swansea bid for Edwards

Swansea have emerged as a potential destination for rising star Ronnie Edwards. One source has told Sky Sports that the clubs has had a bid rejected today by Peterborough for the defender.

West Ham had made an approach to the League One side earlier this week. Edwards will join up with England U20s next week for a training camp at St. George’s Park.

