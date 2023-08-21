Transfer News: Man United want to keep Anthony Martial; Man United agree deal to sell Emeran

Man Utd to keep Martial

Manchester United have no plans to offload Anthony Martial ahead of the transfer deadline, according to Fabrizio Romano. The transfer expert said in his Caught Offside column that the club are happy for Martial to stay at Old Trafford and they will only let him go if they receive an important proposal. Romano has also confirmed that there are still no formal bids on the table for the France forward, despite approaches and contacts.

SOURCE: Fabrizio Romano

United agree to sell Emeran

United have reached an agreement with Dutch outfit FC Groningen to sell winger Noam Emeran. The youngster, who scored in United’s 2-0 win over Leeds United in Oslo last month, is being allowed to leave in order to try and secure a first-team breakthrough elsewhere. The Reds are well-stocked in wide areas and game time could be hard for the Frenchman to achieve.

SOURCE: Daily Express

Fulham face fight to sign Hudson-Odoi as Everton and Forest join race

Fulham face renewed competition for Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi after Everton and Nottingham Forest entered the race to sign the winger. The 22-year-old has verbally agreed terms over a move to Craven Cottage and is desperate to leave Chelsea to get his career back on track. Hudson-Odoi is willing to take a significant pay cut to leave Stamford Bridge.

SOURCE: Evening Standard

