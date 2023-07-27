Transfer News: Man United still keen on signing Biljow; Bayern wants to sign David De Gea

Man United still keen on Biljow

Manchester United continue to hold an interest in Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow despite the purchase of Andre Onana from Inter Milan, according to 1908.nl. The Red Devils were linked with the Netherlands international earlier in the transfer window. There were suggestions that he could be an alternative if they can’t afford Onana. Onana was eventually signed by United for €55 million, but Bijlow is still being scouted by the club.

Bayern wants to sign David De Gea

Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, with Manuel Neuer yet to return to full fitness. According to Sport Bild, Bayern are currently looking to sign a new ‘keeper, with Neuer yet to resume full training after a setback in his recovery process following a horrific ski injury in January. Backup shot-stopper Yan Sommer is being linked with Serie A side Inter Milan as he does not want to be a bench warmer when the German international is fit again. This has led Bayern to scout the market for a top-quality goalkeeper and they have zeroed in on former United shot-stopper De Gea, who left the Red Devils in June after his contract at Old Trafford expired.

Balogun to push for Arsenal sale

Arsenal starlet Folarin Balogun is said to be ready to push to leave the Emirates this summer, with Inter Milan among those interested in his services. After a stunning season on loan at Reims, Balogun wants to continue as a first-choice striker but it appears unlikely that will be the case at Arsenal. Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport’s paper edition has claimed that the young striker is ready to push for a move after sitting out of the friendly defeat to Manchester United. An asking price of around £50million had previously been set according to reports, though Inter are hoping to sign him on loan with an obligation to buy for £30m.

Chelsea agree £40m for Mohammed Kudus

Much of the focus at Chelsea in the last few weeks has of course been on Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo. Still, it appears Ajax forward Mohammed Kudus is next on their radar. Football Insider claim the Blues have struck a £40m deal with the Dutch giants and are close to agreeing personal terms with the 22-year-old.

Macrrio (

)