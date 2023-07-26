Transfer News: Man United Sends €60m Offer For Rasmus, PSG Wants More Than €30m For Veratti

Man United Sends €60m Offer For Rasmus

According to Fabrizio Romano, Premier League giants Manchester United sent 1st verbal proposal to Atalanta for Rasmus Højlund for €60m package.

Reports from Fabrizio Romano states that the structure is €50m fixed fee plus €10m add-ons. Atalanta have reportedly always wanted at least a fee of €70m for the top striker.

PSG Wants More Than €30m For Veratti

According to Fabrizio Romano, French side Paris Saint-Germain want more than €30m fee as condition to give the final green light and let Marco Verratti leave to Saudi side on a permanent deal.

Reports states that negotiations are still ongoing for the middfielder.

Mbappe Not Open To Al Hilal Move

According to Fabrizio Romano, Despite Al Hilal delegation flying to Paris for Kylian Mbappé deal negotiations, the top player has rejected to negotiate with Al Hilal

The France attacker has currently no intention to open talks with the Saudi side despite €200m fixed salary proposal plus 100% image rights.

