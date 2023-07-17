Transfer News: Man United Reject Loan Offer For Harry Maguire, Leicester Eye Man United’s Diallo

Man United Reject Loan Offer For Harry Maguire

According to Daily Mail, Premier league side West Ham have had a loan offer for Harry Maguire rejected by English giants Manchester United.

West Ham are interested in the England center back as David Moyes’ side are looking to improve their defensive stocks this season.

With the recent removal of Maguire as the club’s captain, his future at the club is in some uncertainty.

Leicester Eye Man United’s Diallo

According to Daily Mail, Championship side Leicester are considering a move for Manchester United young player Amad Diallo.

With Leicester City expected to part ways with Harvey Barnes in the coming days, the Foxes have identified Diallo as a potential replacement for Barnes.

Man United Set For Talks With Atalanta Over Hojlund

According to reports from Daily Mail, Manchester United is set for talks with Atalanta this week over the potential transfer of top striker Rasmus Hojlund.

Reports states that Man United are keen on signing a new striker ahead of the upcoming 2023/2024 season.

