Transfer News: Man United Prepares €70 million Offer For Serie A Star, Reds Prepares New Lavia Deal

Man United Prepares €70 million Offer For Serie A Star.

According to reports from Alfredo Pedulla, Rasmus Hojlund, an Atalanta striker who has reportedly agreed to terms on a five-year contract worth €4.5 million per year plus bonuses, will receive a new offer from Manchester United of almost €70 million. Alfredo Pedulla, an Italian transfer specialist, claims that Manchester United is preparing a fresh offer for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund that will start at €70 million and increase to €75 million, including bonuses, over the next few days.

Reds Prepares New La Deal

After Southampton rejected their initial offer for Romeo La, Liverpool plans to make a revised bid. The Athletic, who recently disclosed that negotiations between the two clubs are still ongoing.

Chukwueze Completes AC Milan Transfer

According to Fabrizio Romano, Samuel Chukwueze has officially joined AC Milan on a €20m deal plus €8m add ons from Spanish side Villarreal.

