Transfer News: Man United plan £30m move for Amrabat; Man United agree £85m deal for Hojlund

Man United plan £30m Amrabat move

According to The Guardian, Manchester United are planning a £30m move for Fiorentina star, Sofyan Amrabat, but may need to sell players to enable the transfer Erik ten Hag’s priority in the market is a striker, with the Red Devils closing in on signing Atlanta’s Rasmus Højlund. Manchester United value the 20-year-old at £60m and do not have to sell to complete the transfer but would need to do so if the manager wished to add Amrabat or another No 6.

SOURCE: The Guardian

Man Utd agree €85m Hojlund deal with Atalanta

Manchester United are closing in on the €85 million (£73m/$94m) signing of Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta. United and Atalanta have come to an agreement over a deal worth an initial €75m (£64m/$83m) plus €10m (£9m/$11m) in add-ons, according to Sky. The Daily Mail claims 20-year-old striker will sign a five-year contract with the option of an additional year.

SOURCE: Goal.com

Ex-Chelsea pair could replace Ugochukwu

As Rennes prepare for Lesley Ugochukwu to join Chelsea, two former Blues are in contention to replace the youngster. According to L’Equipe ( Get French Football ), Nemanja Matic and Tiemoue Bakayoko are being considered by the Breton side. Serbian veteran Matic is entering the final year of his Roma deal, while former France international Bakayoko is a free agent after his Chelsea deal expired this summer. Ugochukwu is on the verge of a £23.5m move to Stamford Bridge after impressing in Ligue 1.

SOURCE: L’Equipe

