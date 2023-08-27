Transfer News: Man United Contact Chelsea For Cucurella, Monaco Keen On Tosin Adarabioyo

Man United Contact Chelsea For Cucurella

According to Fabrizio Romano, Ten Hag side Manchester United made contact with Chelsea to ask about conditions of Chelsea left back player Marc Cucurella on a potential loan deal. Fabrizio Romano reports that there is no bid or concrete talks yet.

Man United are reportedly looking for a new leftback player who is not too expensive.

Monaco Keen On Tosin Adarabioyo

According to report from Fabrizio Romano, France side AS Monaco are back pushing in talks to sign Tosin Adarabioyo. Reports states that negotiations are underway with Fulham.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Monaco would wait for Balogun medical in 1-2 days before completing the deal for Adarabioyo.

Mancini Signs For Saudi Arabia

According to Fabrizio Romano, Roberto Mancini has been appointed as the new coach of Saudi Arabia national team. The top coach retired from his Italy job recently and have now signed a deal with Saudi Arabia.

SportFocus (

)