Transfer News: Man United agree £85m deal for Hojlund; Barcelona still want to sign Joao Felix

Man Utd agree €85m Hojlund deal with Atalanta

Manchester United are closing in on the €85 million (£73m/$94m) signing of Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta. United and Atalanta have come to an agreement over a deal worth an initial €75m (£64m/$83m) plus €10m (£9m/$11m) in add-ons, according to Sky. The Daily Mail claims 20-year-old striker will sign a five-year contract with the option of an additional year.

SOURCE: Goal.com

Barca still after Joao Felix

Barcelona remain interested in Joao Felix, though they may need to complete some sales before getting a deal through. According to Sport ( 90min), a deal before the end of the summer remains on the table. Among those who Barca could sell include Clement Lenglet and Franck Kessie, both of whom are reportedly being eyed by Tottenham.

SOURCE: 90min

Lazio reject Lo Celso and Fred

Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri isn’t interested in a move for Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso or Man Utd’s Fred. “I was prepared to open talks with Man United and bid for Fred, but Maurizio Sarri told me no — he doesn’t want Fred,” president Claudio Lotito told Il Messagero ( the Evening Standard). “He did the same with Lo Celso… Sarri wants [Piotr] Zielinski and [Samuele] Ricci.”

SOURCE: Evening Standard

