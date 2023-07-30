NEWS

Transfer News: Man United agree £85m deal for Hojlund; Barcelona still want to sign Joao Felix

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 11 hours ago
0 329 1 minute read

Man Utd agree €85m Hojlund deal with Atalanta

Manchester United are closing in on the €85 million (£73m/$94m) signing of Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta. United and Atalanta have come to an agreement over a deal worth an initial €75m (£64m/$83m) plus €10m (£9m/$11m) in add-ons, according to Sky. The Daily Mail claims 20-year-old striker will sign a five-year contract with the option of an additional year.

SOURCE: Goal.com

Barca still after Joao Felix

Barcelona remain interested in Joao Felix, though they may need to complete some sales before getting a deal through. According to Sport ( 90min), a deal before the end of the summer remains on the table. Among those who Barca could sell include Clement Lenglet and Franck Kessie, both of whom are reportedly being eyed by Tottenham.

SOURCE: 90min

Lazio reject Lo Celso and Fred

Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri isn’t interested in a move for Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso or Man Utd’s Fred. “I was prepared to open talks with Man United and bid for Fred, but Maurizio Sarri told me no — he doesn’t want Fred,” president Claudio Lotito told Il Messagero ( the Evening Standard). “He did the same with Lo Celso… Sarri wants [Piotr] Zielinski and [Samuele] Ricci.”

SOURCE: Evening Standard

ASport (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 11 hours ago
0 329 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines: President Tinubu, Change Gear On Subsidy Right Away; Democracy only option – CDS Musa

6 mins ago

Nigerian Resident Doctors Reject 25% Salary By FG, Continue Strike

8 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Africa Has Come Of Age, We Reject Coup – ECOWAS’ Tinubu; Fuel Subsidy: NLC Insists On Strike

18 mins ago

What You Can Do If Your Child Always Urinates On The Bed While Sleeping

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button