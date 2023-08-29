Transfer News: Man City still pushing to sign Nunes, Chelsea defender, Chalobah wanted by Bayern.

Man City still pushing to sign Nunes.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Manchester City are still pushing to sign Nunes from Wolverhampton Wanderers. Negotiations are still ongoing between both clubs after bid in excess of €60m have been submitted. The player is keen on the move.

Chelsea defender, Chalobah wanted by Bayern.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Chelsea defender, Chalobah is wanted by Bayern. The German Club made a loan proposal but Chelsea rejected it and opted for a Permanent deal. Talks will continue with both parties in order to reach an agreement for the deal. Chelsea will likely offload Chalobah to Bayern this summer if the right fee comes.

AS Roma set to complete the signing of Lukaku.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Chelsea are set to complete the signing of Romelu Lukaku on a loan deal. Lukaku will travel to on Tuesday afternoon in order to finalize his move. A loan fee higher than €5m has been agreed and no mandatory clause have been included in the deal as the Belgium striker will return to Chelsea next year.

Sportsmannie (

)