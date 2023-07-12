Transfer News: Liverpool Joins Race For Colwill, Rangers Re-sign Balogun

Liverpool Joins Race For Colwill

According to talkSPORT, with Brighton and Liverpool showing interest, it is said that Chelsea defender Levi Colwill is “stalling” on signing a new deal at Stamford Bridge.

Roberto De Zerbi is eager to keep the defender’s services after the England Under-21 international made an impression while on loan with the Seagulls last season.

In the event that Colwill decides against extending his contract with Chelsea, talkSPORT claims that Liverpool has now entered the competition for the center-back and is prepared to compete with Brighton.

The defender is reportedly delaying signing a new contract with the Blues despite Mauricio Pochettino making it clear that he is eager to work with the former Huddersfield loanee.

Rangers Re-sign Balogun

According to reports, Rangers have re-signed Nigeria international Leon Balogun on a one-year contract following his departure from England club QPR.

(Source: @RangersFC)

Manchester United, Aston Villa And Newcastle In Race For Felix

According to ABC, Manchester United, Aston Villa and Newcastle have all made contact with João Felix’s representatives as they are all interested in a move for the Portuguese star player. Despite the interest in a potential move for the attackers, no offer has come in yet.

A loan transfer deal is the most likely scenario for the former Chelsea player.

(Source: ABC)

