NEWS

Transfer News: Liverpool Joins Race For Colwill, Rangers Re-sign Balogun

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 3 hours ago
0 351 1 minute read

Liverpool Joins Race For Colwill

According to talkSPORT, with Brighton and Liverpool showing interest, it is said that Chelsea defender Levi Colwill is “stalling” on signing a new deal at Stamford Bridge.

Roberto De Zerbi is eager to keep the defender’s services after the England Under-21 international made an impression while on loan with the Seagulls last season.

In the event that Colwill decides against extending his contract with Chelsea, talkSPORT claims that Liverpool has now entered the competition for the center-back and is prepared to compete with Brighton.

The defender is reportedly delaying signing a new contract with the Blues despite Mauricio Pochettino making it clear that he is eager to work with the former Huddersfield loanee.

Rangers Re-sign Balogun

According to reports, Rangers have re-signed Nigeria international Leon Balogun on a one-year contract following his departure from England club QPR.

(Source: @RangersFC)

Manchester United, Aston Villa And Newcastle In Race For Felix

According to ABC, Manchester United, Aston Villa and Newcastle have all made contact with João Felix’s representatives as they are all interested in a move for the Portuguese star player. Despite the interest in a potential move for the attackers, no offer has come in yet.

A loan transfer deal is the most likely scenario for the former Chelsea player. 

(Source: ABC)

ThousandWords (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 3 hours ago
0 351 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

‘No Lawmakers Fix Their Own Salaries And Allowances In Any Part Of The World’ – Liborous Oshoma

1 min ago

Shettima assures Mohammed and Malala that Tinubu is committed to the education of girls

3 mins ago

Subsidy Removal: Reactions As Tinubu Calls For Patience, Promises To Roll Out Palliatives

13 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Subsidy Removal: Tinubu Promises To Roll Out Palliatives, Veteran Nollywood Actress Cynthia Okereke Is Dead

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button