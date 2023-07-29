Transfer News: Liverpool In Talks With PSG To Sign Mbappé, Ugochukwu Passes Chelsea Medical.

Here are the latest transfer news making the rounds in Europe at the moment…

Liverpool In Talks With PSG To Sign Mbappé.

According to the Mirror, Liverpool are in talks with PSG over a sensational loan move for Kylian Mbappé. The Reds are ready to offer Mbappé a one-year loan deal, which will bring in cash for PSG and allows the 24-year-old to complete his dream move to Real Madrid next year.

(Source: MirrorFootball)

Ugochukwu Passes Chelsea Medical.

Lesley Ugochukwu has passed his Chelsea medical. He is set to join the club for €28M and then expected to be loaned to Strasbourg.

(Source: Santi_J_FM)

Monaco Reach Agreement For Salisu.

Monaco and Southampton have reached an agreement for the transfer of Mohammed Salisu. Personal terms already sorted, medical to come early next week.

(Source: David_Ornstein)

James Rodriguez Join Sao Paulo.

São Paulo have signed James Rodriguez on a free transfer. The contract length is a two-year contract.

(Source: SaoPauloFC)

