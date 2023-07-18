Transfer News: Leeds United close to signing Chelsea defender, Begovic joins QPR

Leeds United close to signing Chelsea defender

Leeds United are closing in on a deal to sign Chelsea defender Ethan Ampadu this summer, according to The Athletic. The two English clubs are in talks now to seal a permanent transfer of the player. Ampadu spent the last season on loan at Spezia.

Begovic joins QPR

Asmir Begovic has joined QPR, agreeing a one-year deal with the club following the expiry of his contract at Everton. The 36-year-old goalkeeper has been handed the No.1 shirt by R’s head coach Gareth Ainsworth following the departure of Seny Dieng to Middlesbrough.

Stoke sign ex-Coventry defender Rose

Stoke have signed former Coventry defender Michael Rose on a two-year deal. The out-of-contract 27-year-old, who began his career at Aberdeen, was initially a target for manager Alex Neil during the January transfer window.

Technical director Ricky Martin told Stoke’s official website: “Due to his qualities and experience of the level, Michael had interest from several clubs and we are delighted that he’s chosen Stoke City as the place where he feels he can continue his development.

“He has a clear desire to succeed and to continue the upwards trajectory of his career. We wish him every success for his time with the club.”

SportingAbimbola (

)