Transfer News: Lavia set for Chelsea medicals, Chelsea in the market for back-up goalie

La set for Chelsea medicals

Chelsea have agreed a £58m deal with Southampton for midfielder Romeo La. The deal is worth an initial £53m plus £5m in add-ons and La has been given permission to undergo a medical at Chelsea, according to Sky Sports.

Personal terms between Chelsea and La are not expected to be a problem.

Liverpool had agreed a deal worth £60m with Southampton for La on Sunday night, but the player has made it clear he wants to go to Chelsea.

Chelsea in the market for back-up goalie

Chelsea are understood still to be in the market for a goalkeeper to play back-up to Robert Sanchez after Kepa Arrizabalaga joined Real Madrid on a season-long loan, according to reports in Sky Sports.

Celtic interested in Wolves winger Podence

Celtic are interested in Wolves winger Daniel Podence. It’s understood the Scottish champions are monitoring his situation closely. The 27-year-old has one year left on his contract and was not included in the Wolves squad for their 1-0 loss at Manchester United last night.

Sky Sports has been told the Premier League club are looking for a fee of around £12m, but it’s believed the Hoops see room for negotiation if they were to make a formal approach.

Neymar completes mega-money Al Hilal switch

Neymar has completed his £86.3m switch from Paris Saint-Germain to Al Hilal, with the Brazil forward set to earn £129.4m a year in Saudi Arabia.

Neymar has signed a two-year deal with Al Hilal, who have also made attempts to sign Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe from PSG this summer. According to Sky Sports ‘ Kaveh Solhekol, Neymar will earn six times the amount he was on at PSG.

Sources close to PSG, who have been open to selling Neymar for the past three windows, say the club are set to receive up to £86.3m for a player that cost them a world-record £200m from Barcelona in 2017.

