Transfer News: Kudus completes West Ham medical tests, Chelsea LB, Curcurella wanted by Man Utd.

Kudus completes West Ham medical tests.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Kudus have completed West Ham medical tests in London ahead of his move from Ajax. The Ghanian Winger will sign a 5 year contract with West Ham United with option for a further season. Both clubs agreed a €45m package plus sell on clause.

Chelsea LB, Curcurella wanted by Man Utd.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Chelsea LB, Curcurella is wanted by Manchester United on a loan move. Manchester United see him as a short replacement for Luke Shaw who has been injured. Chelsea have not made their decision yet on the defender.

Chelsea completes the official signing of Petrovic.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Chelsea have completed the official signing of Petrovic from New England Revolution for a package of €16m. The Serbian goalkeeper signed a 7 year contract with the club until 2030. Petrovic will replace Kepa who joined Real Madrid and he will compete with Sanchez.

