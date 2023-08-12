Transfer News: Kepa Set For Loan Deal With Madrid, Arsenal Insist On Permanent Deal For Tierney
Kepa Set For Loan Deal With Madrid
According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea star Kepa is close to a loan move to Real Madrid. Reports states that a loan deal has verbally been agreed between Real Madrid and Chelsea. The deal includes no obligation/permanent move for Spanish GK.
Arsenal Insist On Permanent Deal For Tierney
According to reports, Premier League side Arsenal are insistimg on a permanent deal for Kieran Tierney as Spanish side Real Sociedad keep offering a loan deal for the top player.
Reports states that negotiations will continue next week in order to reach an agreement.
Matic Set To Join Rennes
According to report, Ligue 1 side Rennes are set to sign Roma star player Nemanja Matić this summer. Reports states that the player asked to leave the club and try a new experience.
Fabrizio Romano reports that AS Roma will receive a €3m fee.
