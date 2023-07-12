Transfer News: Inter Submit €30m To Chelsea For Lukaku, Elanga Attracts Interest From Everton

Inter Submit €30m To Chelsea For Lukaku

According to Fabrizio Romano, Inter Milan have submitted a second bid worth around €30m to sign Belgium star player Romelu Lukaku.

Reports from Fabrizio Romano states that the Blues and Inter Milan will discuss in the next hours to make a decision about the striker’s situation.

The top striker is keen on continuing in Europe as he is not open for Saudi move as of now.

Elanga Attracts Interest From Everton

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United attacker Elanga is currently attracting interests from Everton as negotiations are taking place between Everton and the Red Devils.

Reports states that several clubs are interested in signing him but Everton are currently favourites to land the top player.

Sergej Milinković Savić Joins Al Hilal

According to reports from Fabrizio Romano, Sergej Milinković Savić has completed a move to Al Hilal on a €40m permanent deal. The top player joins the Saudi side from Lazio.

