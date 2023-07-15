NEWS

Transfer News: Inter Milan Annoyed By Lukaku’s Actions, Chelsea Send Doctors For Angelo’s Medical

Here are some of the latest transfer news making the rounds in Europe at the moment…

Inter Milan Annoyed By Lukaku’s Actions.

Inter Milan are annoyed by the behavior of Romelu Lukaku. He has not responded to the hierarchy and his teammates.

The Italian club have also learned that he is in talks with Juventus, who made an offer of €37.5M + €2.5M but it’s conditional on the sale of Dusan Vlahović.

(Source: DiMarzio)

Chelsea Send Doctors For Angelo’s Medical.

Chelsea sent a doctor to Brazil to do the Angelo medical, he will join the first team in USA. (Source: venecasagrande)

Tadic Leaves Ajax.

Dušan Tadić has left Ajax with immediate effect after terminating his contract. He is now a free agent.

(Source: Afcajax)

Fofana To Join Al Nassr.

The transfer of Seko Fofana to Al-Nassr is being finalised.

The Saudi club is experiencing administrative issues, which is currently delaying the deal.

(Source: LensoisComLive)

Chizzy_Reality (
)

