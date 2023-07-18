Transfer News: Inter exploring Balogun move, Hojlund remains on Man Utd radar

Inter exploring Balogun move

Inter Milan are seriously exploring a deal for Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun. Inter have pulled out of a deal for Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku and see Balogun as one for the future.

Arsenal are understood to value Balogun at £50m. No formal offers yet and Balogun is part of the squad that flew out to the US yesterday for the club’s pre-season tour.

Manager Mikel Arteta has said “we will see what happens” when asked about Balogun’s future.

Hojlund remains on Man Utd radar

Man Utd still hope to get a deal done for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund. Willingness from all parties to get a deal done with Hojlund keen on the move.

If there are departures in defence and midfield, United will look at their options. They remain interested in Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat. The Morocco international played under Erik ten Hag at Utrecht.

Roma to meet Atletico over Morata deal

Roma general manager Tiago Pinto will meet with Alvaro Morata’s agents on Monday for talks over a potential deal, according to Sky in Italy.

The Serie A club is keen on the 30-year-old, who spent the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons on loan with Juventus before returning to Atletico Madrid last season.

Atletico are believed not to want to sell Morata, or even let him leave on loan, and negotiations will centre on a release clause in his current contract.

His representatives, according to Sky in Italy, believe the clause will allow Morata for less than £8.5m while the club insist he cannot leave for under £18m.

SportingAbimbola (

)