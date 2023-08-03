Transfer News: Hojlund completes Man Utd medical, Man United join race to sign Marcos Leonardo

Hojlund completes Man Utd medical

Rasmus Hojlund has now completed a medical at Manchester United, who plan to announce his signing around their pre-season friendly at home to Lens on Saturday (kick-off 12:45pm). The MEN report that the 20-year-old Danish striker has now passed all of his relevant tests ahead of an imminent £72million transfer from Italian side Atalanta. Once everything is finalised over the course of today and tomorrow, Hojlund will sign a contract until 2028 which includes the option of a further year.

Man United join race to sign Marcos Leonardo

Manchester United have entered the race to sign striker Marcos Leonardo. He currently plays for Brazilian side Santos. Despite AS Roma being frontrunners to sign Leonardo, according to Calciomercato, United have emerged as a potential suitor. Santos has reportedly set a relatively reasonable transfer fee of €15 million, which appears to be an enticing proposition for any interested clubs.

Chelsea to make improved offer for Caicedo

Caicedo remains Chelsea’s primary target this summer, though there is no active dialogue between them and Brighton. Sky Sports are told Chelsea will go back in with an improved offer. Their last bid, worth £80m, was rejected with Brighton valuing the player, who wants to move to Stamford Bridge, closer to £100m.

