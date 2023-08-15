Transfer News: Harry Maguire’s Move To Westham United Breaks Down, Man United Keen On Sofyan Amrabat

Maguire’s move to Westham breaks down

Harry Maguire’s move to West Ham has reportedly fallen through. The Hammers had agreed a fee of £30m to sign the England defender. However, the Guardian claim the east London club have grown tired of waiting for Maguire to finalise his exit from the Red Devils. Personal terms had been agreed but there was a delay over a payout he was set to be given by United.

Man Utd Keen On Sofyan Amrabat

Manchester United agreed personal terms with Sofyan Amrabat a month ago. They’ll look to close a deal for the Moroccan international in the coming days. (Source: tw/Di Marzio)

Brighton see bid rejected for Caicedo replacement

Brighton have seen an opening bid rejected by Lille for defensive midfielder Carlos Baleba according to Fabrizio Romano. The offer was worth £15m plus £2.6m in add-ons but that was not enough to entice the French club into a sale. Brighton view the Cameroonian as the ideal replacement for Caicedo following his British-record £115m transfer to Chelsea. The Seagulls do have two other targets on their short-list should negotiations fail to bear fruit.

Villa clinch Zaniolo deal

Nicolo Zaniolo will leave Istanbul on Wednesday morning to fly to Birmingham and complete his transfer to Aston Villa. The Italian playmaker is set to join Unai Emery’s side on an initial loan with a view to a permanent deal. Villa have been forced into the market for a replacement for Emi Buendia after he suffered a serious knee injury in training. Zaniolo will touch down in Birmingham on Wednesday to undergo a medical before sealing the switch, according to report from the Mirror.

Downes loan

As trailed right here on Friday, West Ham midfielder Flynn Downes is off to Southampton on a year-long loan, according to GOAL.

James Ward-Prowse was yesterday unveiled by the Hammers after heading in the opposite direction for £30m, while Southampton are also set to sell Romeo La – more likely than not to Chelsea over Liverpool – for about £60m.

