Transfer News: Harry Kane Close To Joining Bayern, Chelsea To Make New Caicedo Bid

Harry Kane Close To Joining Bayern

Harry Kane’s move to Bayern Munich is now looking more likely. He wants to join the bavarians and It’s on the verge of being completed. (Source: Florian Plettenberg)

Chelsea To Make New Caicedo Bid

Chelsea are likely to make a new bid of around £90M plus £10M in add-ons for Moises Caicedo, which they hope will be enough to clinch an agreement with Brighton. (Source: Matt_Law_DT)

Paredes In Talks With Galatasaray

Leandro Paredes and Galatasaray are in talks over personal terms.

PSG and the Turkish club have reached an agreement over a fee for €6M. (Source: L’EQUIPE)

Real Madrid Set To Sign De Gea

Real Madrid are set to sign Spanish goalkeeper David De Gea on a free transfer. (Source: talkSPORT)

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Leeds United have signed Joe Rodon on a season-long loan from Tottenham. (Source: Leeds United)

OFFICIAL: Max Aarons has signed for Bournemouth for a fee of around £7m + add ons. (Source: AFC Bournemouth)

