Transfer News: Gundogan can leave Barca for free if not registered, Arsenal close to Raya deal

Gundogan can leave Barca for free if not registered

According to Forbes, a clause in Ilkay Gundogan’s contract could allow him to leave Barcelona if he remains unregistered by Sunday (August 13th). The German international signed as a free-agent but they’ve yet to finalize his registration, facing complications in registering players overall. Ahead of their season opener on August 13th, only 13 players have been successfully registered by the club.

Forbes highlights a further complication, revealing that Gundogan’s contract includes a stipulation that allows him to leave if unregistered and forces Barcelona to compensate him for an entire year’s salary. This potential commitment could amount to approximately £8.6 million, mirroring the 32-year-old’s anticipated earnings across his two-year contract.

Arsenal close to Raya deal

Arsenal are close to finalising a deal to sign Brentford goalkeeper David Raya. Raya has entered the final year of his Brentford contract and the clubs have been working on a compromise.

Brentford valued Raya at £40m – it’s understood the deal is worth in the region of £30m. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is a long-term admirer of Raya and has tried to sign him before.

As Raya deal nears completion, Nottingham Forest are close to signing Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner. Turner has had a medical with Forest. Cautious optimism both deals will be completed in the next 24 hours.

West Ham growing confident on JWP deal

West Ham are growing increasingly confident they can sign Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse in this transfer window. West Ham had walked away from a deal last month after having a bid worth £30m rejected. However, they feel they’ve made a breakthrough and are thought to be close to meeting Southampton’s valuation.

West Ham are encouraged by the player’s desire to join and personal terms are not expected to be a problem.

Alvarez completes West Ham medical amid £35m move

Edson Alvarez has completed his West Ham medical ahead of his £35m move from Ajax. All being well, a formal announcement of the midfielder’s new move is expected within 24 hours. The deal will see West Ham pay Ajax an initial £32m + £2m in performance-related add-ons, with personal terms already agreed.

