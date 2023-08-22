Transfer News: Greenwood ‘Banned From Training Ground’ Bayindir Completes Man Utd Medical

Greenwood ‘banned from training ground’

Mason Greenwood will not be allowed to return to Manchester United’s training ground, according to ESPN. The decision follows a bombshell statement released by the Red Devils on Monday, with Greenwood set to continue his career elsewhere. The club are scrambling to find an exit solution forGreenwood, who joined their academy set-up at the age of 7. But if they can’t scout out a new home before the transfer deadline on September 1, senior figures at Old Trafford will reportedly consider mutually terminating his contract.

Goalkeeper Bayindir completes Man Utd medical

According to the Mirror, Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir has undergone his medical tests in Athens to sign for Manchester United.

The club will only sign the shot-stopper if Dean Henderson joins Crystal Palace, but United are attempting to be proactive in ensuring the move is ready to go in case that scenario plays out.

SOURCE: Mirror

Chelsea eye Johnson swap deal

Brennan Johnson is of interest to Chelsea and a swap deal has been considered for the Nottingham Forest forward. Forest are admirers several Chelsea players including Andrey Santos, Ian Maatsen and Callum Hudson-Odoi amongst others. Chelsea are aware of this and are therefore considering a player-plus-cash proposal for the Welshman although Spurs and West Ham are also keen. Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun is also admired but Chelsea are now prepared to pay anywhere close to Arsenal’s £50m valuation.

SOURCE: Evening Standard

Lazio resume Lloris talks

Lazio have reopened talks to sign Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who’s set to leave Spurs after 11 years.

Sky Italia report that although a deal looked unlikely last week, there’s new hope of an agreement which would see the Frenchman, 36, link up with former Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri.

Khalid311 (

)