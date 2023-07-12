Transfer News: Gabriel To Undergo Second Chelsea Medical, Aubameyang Is Asked To Return By Chelsea

Gabriel To Undergo Second Chelsea Medical

Understand All of the paperwork for Chelsea’s signing of Angelo Gabriel with Santos has now been completed. According to reports, the 2004-born star will finish the second round of medical exams and then fly to the United States with Chelsea.

Aubameyang Is Asked To Return By Chelsea

Fabrizio Romano reports that Chelsea has requested Pierre Aubameyang to resume training in a similar way to how they asked Romelu Lukaku to do so on July 17.

Chelsea is still attempting to sell the star player to Saudi clubs even though the situation has not yet been resolved or moved forward.

Luke Southwood: Goalkeeper joins from Reading on one-year deal

Cheltenham Town have signed goalkeeper Luke Southwood on a one-year deal from Reading. The 25-year-old spent last season on loan with the Robins and played in every one of their League One matches, keeping 16 clean sheets. He progressed through Reading’s academy and played 30 times for the club.

SkillsB (

)