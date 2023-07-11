Transfer News: Gabriel Set For Second Chelsea Medical, Aubameyang Is Asked To Return By Chelsea

Gabriel Set For Second Chelsea Medical

Understand The process is officially finished for Chelsea to sign Angelo Gabriel from Santos.

The 2004-born talent will reportedly complete the second phase of medical testing tomorrow before boarding a flight with Chelsea to the US.

Deal for €15 million; club will decide on loan after trip to the United States.

Aubameyang Is Asked To Return By Chelsea

Fabrizio Romano reports that Chelsea has requested Pierre Aubameyang to resume training in a similar way to how they asked Romelu Lukaku to do so on July 17.

Chelsea is still attempting to sell the star player to Saudi clubs even though the situation has not yet been resolved or moved forward.

Juventus Is Willing To Sell Pogba

According to reports, Juventus will accept Paul Pogba’s departure. He may eventually join Al-Hilal after receiving a three-year, €100 million deal from them. Juventus needs to know exactly what the player wants to do. Juventus expects to turn a profit after receiving at least €10 million in damages.

