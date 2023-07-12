Transfer News: FIFA Ban Al-Nassr For Failing To Pay Musa Add-ons To Leicester, Pulisic Arrive Milan

Here are some of the latest transfer news making the rounds in Europe at the moment…

FIFA Ban Al-Nassr For Failing To Pay Musa Add-ons To Leicester.

FIFA have BANNED Al-Nassr from registering new players for failing to pay add-ons owed to Leicester City as part of the Ahmed Musa deal. The Saudi club are yet to pay Leicester the add-ons included in the deal that sent the Nigerian star from Leicester to Saudi Arabia and hence, FIFA have decided to intervene.

(Source: JacobsBen)

Pulisic Arrive Milan.

Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic has arrived Milan as he prepares for his medicals and unveiling as the new AC Milan signing. The American international who have been out of favour at Chelsea for a few seasons now is set to join AC Milan and kick start his already stagnated club career.

Source: Fabrizio Romano.

Roma To Sign Rasmus Kristensen.

Roma are set to sign Rasmus Kristensen on a season-long loan from Leeds. Jose Mourinho is keen to add the Danish player to his squad ahead of next season.

(Source: FabrizioRomano)

Chizzy_Reality (

)