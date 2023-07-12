Transfer News: Erik ten Hag wants to sign Rudiger; Gabri Veiga wants to join Arsenal

Erik ten Hag wants to sign Rudiger

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is said to be keen on bringing former Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger to Old Trafford this summer, according to Spanish news outlet El Nacional. United are willing to offer the German defender an ‘untouchable’ role in the first team and ‘a much higher salary’ to return to the Premier League – just one year after leaving Stamford Bridge.

Gabri Veiga wants to join Arsenal

Highly-rated Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga has made it clear he would rather join Arsenal than North London rivals Tottenham amid interest from both clubs in the summer transfer window. Other Premier League clubs including Chelsea, Liverpool , Newcastle and reigning champions Manchester City are keen on acquiring the 21-year-old’s services as well. However, according to AS, Veiga has his heart set on joining the Gunners. Spanish journalist Manu Sainz claims Arsenal are the English club the Spaniard “likes the most” and would be the favourites to snap him up if they were to lodge an official bid.

Chelsea Reject William’s Return.

Willian was offered to #Chelsea this summer, but the Blues weren’t interested in signing him according to Nathan Gissing. Willian left Chelsea a few years ago after 7 years at the club, went on to play for Premier League rivals Arsenal and Fulham but with his contract up at Fulham this summer, Willian got offered to Chelsea by his agent on a free and the Blues rejected the offer.

The Blues feel he is not the type of target that want this summer for their squad.

Arsenal told to pay £50m for Diaby

Aston Villa have joined the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby this summer, according to the Daily Mail. Diaby has been linked with a move to Arsenal in recent months and it is claimed that Leverkusen are holding out for around £50million for the French international.

avage (

)